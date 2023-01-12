HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York man has pleaded guilty to trafficking over 67 kilograms of cocaine into Pennsylvania.

On January 10, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam tells Eyewitness News that 37-year-old Esteban Latorre-Cacho, from Lockport, New York, pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine for further distribution.

State police say they pulled Latorre-Cacho over in Lehigh County on April 30, 2021.

Troopers said they searched Latorre-Cacho’s vehicle and found 67 kilos of cocaine hidden in several boxes. Officials said he obtained the boxes inside the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Latorre-Cacho faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in state prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.