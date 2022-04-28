MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce that a New York man has pleaded guilty to the charge of an armed bank robbery that occurred in Monore County.

According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, Michael Muse, age 44, of Brooklyn, New York, committed an armed robbery of the ESSA Bank, located in Middle Smithfield Township, in September 2021.

File Image from 2021

After reviewing the surveillance video, police state the investigation revealed Muse entered the bank wearing a hoodie, a black face covering, and carrying a pistol.

Police say Muse pointed the pistol at the bank tellers and demanded money. The teller gave Muse a large amount of cash from the register. Muse got away with approximately $9,031.

Investigators stated Muse left the bank with the money and fled the area in a van and was later found in the area of Milford Road and Oak Grove Road. After a brief vehicle then foot pursuit, Muse was taken into custody.

Muse faces a maximum sentence of up to 25 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment and a fine.