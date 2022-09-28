MOOSIC BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from New York was arrested in Lackawanna County on Tuesday during the course of a drug distribution investigation.

Lackawanna County detectives said they met with a confidential informant who said they would be able to purchase multiple controlled substances from a man named Rasheem Griffin, 49 from Roosevelt, NY.

Detectives said they worked with the informant to set up surveillance around a controlled environment and sent the informant in to purchase the drugs.

The informant returned to the detectives with two different controlled substances from Griffin, according to the report.

Officials said detectives approached Griffin as he was leaving the site, and when detectives got closer, Griffin ran down an embankment toward Glenmaura National Boulevard and threw a cell phone and $40.00. Detectives confiscated the thrown items shortly after.

After police caught Griffin, they say they located the marked buy money given to the confidential informant and an additional $201.00.

Investigators said they field tested the drugs and received a positive result. The drugs were sent to the Pennsylvania State Police Wyoming Crime Laboratory for further analysis.

Griffin faces two counts of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver controlled substances, one count of criminal use of a communication facility, and other related charges.

Griffin is being held in the Lackawanna County Jail on $50,000 monetary bail.