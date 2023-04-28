EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials state a nurse practitioner has been sentenced for prescribing medications without following the proper steps while she was in an inappropriate relationship with a patient.

According to Attorney General Michelle Henry, 46-year-old Stefanie King, of Ulster, Bradford County, was sentenced to 10-year restrictive probation after pleading guilty in March to prescribing medications without a collaborating doctor and false billing.

King was found to be falsely billing private insurers in excess of $300,000, as well as $100,000 to the Commonwealth, for services below acceptable medical treatment standards. Investigators also say she wrote over 3,750 prescriptions to patients while not meeting the requirements to prescribe under Pennsylvania law.

As stated in the release, King was in a sexual relationship with a patient beginning in November 2016 at her Athens practice and billed a private insurer for the time they spent together.

Police say King later got into a second relationship with a different patient and continued to prescribe controlled substances to him, despite discontinuing medical care after the relationship began.

Under Pennsylvania law, officials state nurse practitioners are required to enter into collaborative agreements with Pennsylvania licensed physicians in order to perform medical diagnoses and to prescribe controlled substances.

King will serve ten years of probation, with the first six months on home confinement with an electronic monitor, and pay nearly $450,000 restitution