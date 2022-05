WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man after they say he abused a 9-year-old girl.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), an alleged child abuse incident was reported by the Milton Elementary School.

PSP says after an investigation it was discovered that Caden Sutton, 31, of Milton abused a 9-year-old girl by striking her with his hand and a belt.

Sutton has been charged with strangulation, assault, and harassment.