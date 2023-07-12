EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The owner of a Luzerne County publishing company has pleaded guilty to failing to pay taxes.

The U.S. Office of the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced 57-year-old Tracey Biscontini from Jenkins Township, the owner of Northeast Editing Inc. pleaded guilty to failing to pay federal payroll taxes.

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said from 2014 through 2019 Biscontini was required to withhold federal taxes from her employees and failed to do so.

According to officials, Biscontini admitted that during that time $250,000.00 and $550,000.00 was lost and has agreed to pay restitution to the IRS in the amount of $448,617.38.

Attorney Karam noted charges stem from an investigation by the IRS and the max penalty for this offense is five years in prison, followed by a supervised release and a fine.