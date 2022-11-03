SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a former Luzerne County police officer was sentenced on Tuesday for possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

Investigators state former Pittston Township police officer Todd Houghtlin, 52 from Duryea, was found to be in possession of 50 packets containing fentanyl and a loaded gun in his vehicle back in July 2020.

On November 1, officials say Houghtlin was sentenced to two years of probation for the charges.

Court documents state Houghtlin pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by an unlawful user and distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl on August 2.