HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of nine people, including a Hanover Township police officer, who were allegedly trafficking drugs in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties.

According to the release, the investigation began in December 2021 into the alleged ringleaders of the organization, Gerinardo Rivera and Ramon Severino Fernandez.

Police say investigators learned Rivera and Fernandez were getting drug resupplies from a Mexican source and using an apartment in Wilkes-Barre as the “stash house”.

Officials stated the owner of the stash house, Kevin Davis, is related to Rivera by marriage and is an active police officer for Hanover Township.

The investigation said that Davis was aware of Rivera and Fernandez’s work and assisted them in the operation.

According to the affidavit, the six-month investigation, conducted by the Office of AG’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigation, resulted in the arrests of nine individuals, including Rivera, Fernandez, and Davis.

Agents say they also seized 10 pounds of meth worth over $600,000, 2.7 pounds or 63,000 doses of fentanyl, 10 pounds of marijuana, and $15,063 in cash.

Gerinardo Rivera, Ramon Severino Fernandez, Kevin Davis, and the other suspects Carlos Vasquez, Andrew Pope, and William Breha have been charged with possession with intent to distribute, corrupt organizations, conspiracy, and criminal use of communications facility.

The following suspect Mark Finley, Scott Knox, and Erin McNew have been charged with criminal use of a communications facility and criminal solicitation.