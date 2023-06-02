MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police conducted sobriety checkpoints over Memorial weekend, resulting in nine people’s arrest for various DUI violations.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on May 26-29 troopers conducted DUI checkpoints on various roadways in Monroe County.

Police say the checkpoints resulted in 110 stops that included nine drivers arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. PSP notes, 36 traffic citations were issued along with 65 written warnings for violations.

Across Pennsylvania, police say alcohol was a factor in 59 of the non-fatal crashes and 547 people were arrested for driving under the influence during Memorial Day weekend.

State police say the goal of a sobriety checkpoint is to reduce the number of alcohol and drug-related fatal and serious crashes, along with reducing the number of DUI drivers on Pennsylvania highways.