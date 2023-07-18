HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU) — A New York man has been sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to possessing 67 kilograms of cocaine.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Tuesday, Esteban Latorre-Cacho, 38, of Lockport, New York, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to the charge of possession with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Latorre-Cacho previously pleaded guilty and admitted to possessing 67 kilograms of cocaine to distribute.

Officials say the charge stems from a prior incident that occurred on April 30, 2021, when Pennsylvania State Troopers made a traffic stop in Lehigh County and Latorre-Cacho was the only person in the vehicle.

A search of the automobile resulted in the seizure of 67 kilograms of cocaine, having a street value of around $2,000,000, which was found inside boxes in the vehicle and an investigation showed Latorre-Cacho picked up the boxes from the Middle District of Pennsylvania, U.S. officials added.