PRINGLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say they have arrested a wanted New York man in Luzerne County for an attempted homicide in the Empire State.

The U.S. Marshals Service Middle District of Pennsylvania (USMS) Fugitive Task Force said on November 15 they arrested 30-year-old Miguel Angel Valencia from Geneva, New York at a home in Pringle.

USMS said Valencia allegedly shot and tried to kill another man inside a convenience store in Geneva earlier this month.

Valencia was located and arrested at a home on Valley View Drive without an incident, officials say.

The release states Valencia was turned over by the local authorities to await extradition and has since been extradited back to New York and is being held at Ontario County Jail.