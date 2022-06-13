PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s new information in the investigation of a shooting near a shopping center earlier this month.

The Luzerne County District Attorney revealed on Monday an armed citizen actually confronted the gunman. It happened June 3 at a Pittston Township shopping plaza on Route 315.

Police say 37-year-old Christopher Carmona shot a woman who had just left a salon after she confronted him for rummaging through her car.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce says a citizen who heard the shooting confronted the gunman. But that’s not something he would encourage anyone to do.









“I strongly hesitate to recommend engaging someone with a deadly weapon..That’s something really should be left to police response. Except short of a situation where it’s necessary to defend your life or others really that’s based on a person’s personal training ability and very fact-specific circumstances at the time,” said Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce.

Sanguedolce says the citizen did not hit Carmona and Carmona did not return fire at the citizen. The woman who was shot is still recovering from her injuries.