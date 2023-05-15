KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The search warrant in the investigation for a Kingston homicide reveals new information into the death of a 22-year-old man.

According to the Kingston Police Department, on May 5 around 8:00 p.m., officers were called to a double home on 126 East Bennett Street in Kingston for a 22-year-old, later identified as Ryan Walker Padovani, who was found dead in a bed with a “gash” to his head.

Police say once arriving on the scene they saw Padovani laying on a bed covered in blood with several lacerations to his face. Blood was seen splattered through the room and bloody footprints were visible in a nearby bathroom, according to court documents.

Through further investigation, officers said they found the rear kitchen glass door was shattered and someone had forced their way into the home. As stated in the search warrant, also discovered was a lock on a door that adjoins 126 East Bennet Street and 124 East Bennet Street side was damaged.

Walter Zolner III

On May 12 detectives arrested 31-year-old Walter Zolner III who lived at 124 East Bennett Street. Eyewitness News confirmed that drug charges have been filed against Zolner in the aftermath of a raid on May 11 at his East Bennet Street home.

At this time police insist they are not calling Zolner a suspect in the murder. Zolner’s bail is set at $5 million on misdemeanor drug charges.