WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WBRE) — 28/22 News has updates on the homicide investigation in Williamsport that left two people fatally shot and discovered in a vehicle early Friday morning.

We first told you this story last night a double homicide in Williamsport. 28/22 News was at a news conference held by Williamsport police and other city officials to discuss new developments in the ongoing investigation.

Saturday morning the Lycoming County District Attorney and police gathered at the trade and transit center in Williamsport to share more details about the double homicide that happened in the early morning hours of Friday on the 1700 block of Terrace Place in Williamsport.

Two people were found fatally shot inside a vehicle, the Williamsport police chief says they have already started conducting interviews and are seeking more information.

“There’s a person of interest that has been spoken to, so I’ll keep it at that right now,” said Justin Snyder the police chief in Williamsport.

Officials tell us that they believe it was one person involved and that the public is in no danger.

“This person is not charged for anything with this yet we’re still collecting information and conducting those interviews,” added Chief Snyder.

We also learned that both victims Alisha Seese and Ronald Dailey are both 37 years old and were employees at Textron an aircraft engines manufacturer in Lycoming County.

Police and the District Attorney are asking for the public’s help with any information they may have.

“But anyone who has any information and the slightest bit of information in this,” says District Attorney Tom Marino.

The investigators are also asking for any footage from cameras on personal property surrounding the area.

“Somewhere around Avco, there are a bunch of homes there. We want to know if anybody has that we didn’t talk to yet a security system outside their house. Who’s coming and going who’s walking down the street,” explained District Attorney Marino.

Again, the officials stress the public is not in any danger and police are asking if you know anything to reach out by calling the 911 communications center or on their crime watch page.

The autopsy for both victims is being performed Saturday in Allentown.

