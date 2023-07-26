NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New details have been released regarding a Nanticoke shooting that occurred last week. A 16-year-old is charged for his alleged involvement after a 14-year-old boy was injured.

John Carl Pearce IV, of Wyoming, is accused of leaning out a passenger side window of a stolen Hyundai Elantra and firing multiple rounds in the area of West Green and Maple streets at about 7:15 p.m. on Friday, July 21.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 14-year-old boy walking from a park where he played basketball was struck in the head and ankle.

A friend of the victim told police they left the park, the friend rode his ATV and noticed a silver Hyundai Elantra occupied by several people wearing ski masks driving slowly passed him and turned around, according to court documents.

The friend saw the rear passenger window roll down and heard someone say, “That’s not him,” as the car drove toward West Green Street, as stated in the affidavit.

Police say surveillance video showed the victim walking as the silver Hyundai Elantra drives slowly passed him. Then the rear seat passenger, wearing a ski mask, is seen leaning out the window and firing rounds across the roof of the vehicle toward the 14-year-old boy as the driver speeds away, investigators stated.

Detectives learned the Hyundai Elantra was reported stolen on July 19 and was initially set on fire in the area of Eno and Chruch Street in Plymouth a short time after the shooting.

Pearce was identified as the alleged gunman after investigators say they obtained video footage from locations in Nanticoke, Shickshinny, and Larksville. State police investigator then issued a search warrant for Pearce’s phone records that tracked him in the area of West Green and Maple Streets at the time of the shooting, and at Eno and Church Streets in Plymouth.

State police have charged Pearce with the following:

Aggravated assault

Attempt to commit criminal homicide

Possession of a firearm by a minor

Conspiracy to commit arson

Conspiracy to commit reckless burning

Conspiracy to commit theft,

Conspiracy to commit criminal mischief

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Pearce was arraigned early Wednesday morning and bail was denied as he was deemed a flight risk and a danger to the community.

Troopers also noted Pearce was reported as wanted for absconding from Luzerne County juvenile probation and was also reported as a missing juvenile.