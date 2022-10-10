BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Nescopeck man accused of running his car through a crowd of people at a Berwick fundraiser is facing an additional 19 counts of attempted homicide.

On Monday, state police announced Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, of Nescopeck, is facing 19 additional counts of attempted criminal homicide and 19 counts of aggravated assault for an incident in Berwick on August 13 where he is accused of running over a crowd of people at a fundraiser.

State Trooper Anthony Petroski said 18 people were hit by a vehicle driven by Sura Reyes while gathered at the Intoxicology Department Bar in Berwick at a fundraiser for the families of 10 people who died in a house fire in Nescopeck on August 5.

According to Petroski, the crash left 50-year-old Rebecca L. Reese, Wilkes-Barre, dead and sent 17 other people to the hospital.

These new charges are in addition to the original two counts of criminal homicide Sura Reyes was facing for Reese’s death and for allegedly beating his mother to death with a hammer before the crash.

Sura Reyes remains incarcerated in the Columbia County Correctional Facility after being denied bail.