HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A home invasion leaves people living in a quiet Luzerne County neighborhood shaken up.

The home invasion in Hanover Township comes as a shock to many people who live there. Wednesday night eyewitness news spoke with residents who tell me they’re very concerned about safety in their community.

“It’s scary, It’s really scary,” said Marybeth Zelinka, a 35-year resident of Nanticoke Street.

Wearing masks and carrying what appears to be weapons, Hanover Township Police say these are the suspects of Wednesday’s home invasion.

It happened around 5:15 in the morning at a residence along Nanticoke Street, a place Chet Browski has called home for decades.







“It’s surprising. You wouldn’t think something like that would happen in a place that’s quiet and was always nice. I’m shocked,” stated Chet Browski, a 50-year resident of Nanticoke Street

Neighbors tell Eyewitness News they heard screaming and later saw police cruisers in the area. Marybeth Zelinka and her husband Tom are increasing their home security to stay safe.

“We raised our kids here, it would be the kind of street, that you could leave your door or your cars open. Not anymore,” Zelinka added.

Zelinka says she’s concerned about a rise in crime in her community.

“There was two cars stolen off the street not too long ago, I picked up people on the cameras on the front porch, flashlights in the backyard, we’re just really worried. I hope they’re caught,” Zelinka said.

We reached out to the police for more details on the home invasion, but have not heard back. Anyone with information on the identity of the three male suspects is asked to contact the Hanover Township Police Department at 570-825-1254