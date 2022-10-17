PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man during a traffic stop after they say they found him with almost seven pounds of marijuana in his car.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 13, around 2:40 a.m., troopers pulled over a 23-year-old man from Allentown, and suspected him of driving under the influence of drugs.

Police say the man refused to do a chemical test and also refused to give permission to search his car. As a result, the man’s car was towed and a PSP K-9 unit did a sweep of the vehicle and alerted troopers several areas of the car.

After getting a search warrant for the vehicle, PSP said they seized six pounds and 15 oz. of marijuana, $795, and multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia including weighing machines and vacuum sealing equipment.

The man will be charged through the Carbon County District Court. Police did not include his name in the media release.