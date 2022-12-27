WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City police say they seized over $38,000 in cash and nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills after responding to a report of a shooting in Luzerne County.

Wilkes-Barre City PD say they responded to the 100 block of Poplar Street for the report of a shooting at 8:30 p.m., December 21.

Police say they arrived and located 28-year-old Kasiem Armstead from Brooklyn, NY, bleeding from the head.

Investigators spoke with the two other residents and learned two men, one armed with a gun, assaulted Armstead.

According to police, one of the residents witnessed the two individuals assaulting Armstead and ran back to their room to grab their gun. The resident said he returned to the hallway and was shot at by the assailants. The resident returned fire and the unknown individuals fled.

The residents believed the two assailants entered their home by breaking in through a window, according to court records. Police on scene corroborated this information and located an open window the unknown men may have broken in through.

Investigators said they searched Armstead before he was transported to the hospital and found $685 cash and 144 fentanyl pills.

The next day, officials say they obtained a search warrant for the home seized $38,000 in cash, 952 suspected fentanyl pills, 72 oxycodone pills, and other related items.

A warrant for Armstead’s arrest has been filed while he recovers in the hospital. He faces two counts of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and other related charges.

The identities of the two men that allegedly broke into the home are unknown at this time.