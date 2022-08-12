WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department said a member of the National Guard was charged on August 10 for allegedly sexually assaulting another member.

Officials said Alejandro Velazco, a member of the 109th Field Artillery in Kingston, sexually assaulted another guardsman on the night of December 11, 2021.

According to investigators, Velazco went out to buy alcohol after their Saturday drill concluded with three other members of the guard, including the victim.

Law enforcement said the four members of the National Guard began drinking at Velazco’s apartment after purchasing the alcohol.

Police officers said the victim had too much to drink and decided to go to sleep for the night.

In an interview with police, Velazco told officers he sent the other two soldiers upstairs to sleep so he could, “get with (the victim).”

Velazco told detectives that the victim clearly told him no, and according to the affidavit, it “was clear she did not want to have intercourse with him.”

The victim told detectives she attempted to roll away from Velazco, but he continued kissing the back of her neck. The victim said she passed out most likely due to shock.

The victim told interviewers she woke up the morning with a foggy mind and her body felt similar to how she feels after sexual intercourse.

The affidavit states detectives asked Velazco if he attempted to remove the victim’s underwear that night and he said he did not. When detectives asked him why they found semen on the victim’s underwear, he replied he would be, “guilty.”

Law enforcement said the victim went to the hospital for a sexual assault kit the day after and turned in the underwear to state police.

Investigators said they executed a search warrant on January 10, 2022, to obtain Velazco’s DNA.

With the sexual assault kit and DNA collected from Velazco, investigators said the DNA profile taken was 32 trillion times more likely to be originated from Velazco than another unknown individual in the population.

A second test was performed with further samples from both individuals and the PSP laboratory determined it was “44 octillions more likely if it originated from (victim’s name) and Velazco than if it had originated from (victim’s name) and another unknown, unrelated individual.”

Velazco was arraigned and released on a $25,000 unsecured bail.

The Wilkes-Barre City Police department issued a warrant for Velazco’s arrest on August 10, 2022.

He is being charged with two counts related to sexual assault.