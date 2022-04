EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is being accused of child sex crimes.

Police arrested 51-year-old Andrew Sepanek of Nanticoke.

Investigators say Sepanek assaulted a juvenile in December 2020. He faces several felony counts including statutory sexual assault.

Sepanek remains jailed in Luzerne County. He faces a hearing set for April 21st.