NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner tells Eyewitness News the victim of the Nanticoke homicide over the weekend has been identified.

According to coroner Jill Matthews, 37-year-old Brian Edwards died of a gunshot wound and the manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

Police said the shooting took place at a home on Jifkin Street around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. Edwards was located at the scene and taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital.

The victim later died from his injuries.

Nanticoke Police Department along with Pennsylvania State police are continuing to investigate.