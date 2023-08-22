LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The owner of a dog that police say attacked at least 7 people in recent weeks pleaded guilty to citations filed against him in connection with those attacks.

Ken Hicks is the owner of a mixed-breed Mastiff which police say attacked and bit 6 people in Nanticoke and one person, a 10-year-old boy, in Hanover Township.

The District Judge also ordered Hicks to immediately turn the dog over to the State Dog Warden to be euthanized.

I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick speaks with Hicks about how these attacks were allowed to happen along with the manager of the apartment building where Hicks and the dog lived.

