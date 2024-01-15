POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill Haven man is facing charges after police say, he jumped through his neighbor’s window to gain entry into the house, while he was naked.

According to the Pottsville Bureau of Police, around 7:13 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of West Norwegian Street for a reported breaking.

Police say 27-year-old, Michael Yackenchick, who was nude, jumped through his neighbor’s window, shattering the glass window pane, to get inside the home.

According to officers, upon arrival, a female resident told police Yackenchick, was a neighbor who jumped through the window and he was still in the house.

According to law enforcement, police entered the home, and Yackenchick, who was still naked, approached officers refusing to listen to verbal commands. Police say they attempted to take Yackenchick into custody but he continuously resisted and disobeyed numerous orders.

Pottsville officers say it took three officers to subdue Yackenchick and take him into custody.

Another occupant told police when they heard the window shatter, they saw Yackenchick lying on the ground and when he got up, he started walking toward them stating, “I am going to kill you,” multiple times.

Pottsville Police say a male resident began to “grapple” with Yakenchick but he broke free just as law enforcement arrived.

Yackenchick was taken into custody and he was charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespassing, as well as, indecent exposure, simple assault, and criminal mischief.

Yackenchick is out of prison on $15,000 bail while he awaits his preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday, February 5 at 9:15 a.m.