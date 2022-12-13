DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say several vehicles were stolen from a home in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.

PSP says between December 11 at 11:00 p.m., and December 12 at 5:30 a.m., one or more people stole a 2021 black and tan Can-Am Maverick off-road vehicle, a 2020 white, International CV515 large pick-up truck, with a PA License Plate, reading ZRX-0947, and a white, 16 foot, Mission enclosed trailer with a PA License Plate reading XMN-9949.

State Troopers say both the white pick-up truck and the enclosed trailer had decals on both sides of the vehicles with the name of the victim’s business, National Gunite.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts is asked to contact PSP Milton Trooper Mowen at 570-524-2662.