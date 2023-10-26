PINE CREEK TWP., CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple undercover drug stings resulted in the arrest of a man and various drugs seized.

According to the Pine Creek Township Police Department, on October 20 officers conducted a drug delivery investigation into Gilbert Stevenson of Avis.

Throughout the investigation, Stevenson was found selling drugs to two informants on separate occasions, police stated.

Investigators say on April 4, Stevenson sold 5.2 grams of bath salts to an informant for $270. Then on April 28, Stevenson is accused of selling 30 grams of methamphetamine to an informant for $500 at his house on West Martin Street in Avis.

Stevenson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and other related charges.

He remains in the Clinton County Correctional Facility on a bail of $50,000.