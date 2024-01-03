HAZLE TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nearly $2,000 worth of items was stolen from multiple stores in Luzerne County resulting in two women’s arrests, police say.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 28 troopers arrested and charged two women after a theft investigation was conducted.

Throughout the investigation, police said the women, ages 30 and 20, tried to steal $1,443.63 worth of merchandise from Boscov’s. The pair previously stole from TJ Maxx $241.82 worth of items and $199.03 worth of merchandise from Dunham’s Sports, PSP stated.

The two have been charged with retail theft and criminal conspiracy