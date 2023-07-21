KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a joint investigation in Luzerne County, multiple guns and various drugs were seized resulting in a Kingston man’s arrest.

According to the Kingston Police Department, a joint investigation into the narcotics trafficking activity of Charles Benincasa was conducted by multiple agencies in Luzerne County.

On Friday Luzerne County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Benincasa’s house in the 200 block of Rutter Avenue in Kingston.

Police say Benincasa was arrested outside of the home and the following items were seized;

  • Five handguns
  • Two AR 15-style rifles
  • Distribution quantities of cocaine
  • Fentanyl pills and
  • Cash
  • Packaging materials
Kingston Police Department

Benincasa has been charged with three counts of felony possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance. He remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, for lack of $250,000 cash bail.