WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a burglary occurred at a gun range in Lycoming County.

According to police, on November 3 around 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the National Range and Armory for reports of a burglary in progress.

Upon arrival, police say the suspect(s) had fled the scene with several firearms.

Investigators said this incident is under investigation and asked anyone with information to contact Agt. Laura Kitko at 570-327-7558.