TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a report of multiple dirt bikes stolen Thursday night.

According to the Tunkhannock Township Police Department, the theft occurred sometime overnight from July 6 into July 7.

Tunkhannock police along with the Scranton Police Department are asking the public if they see any of these dirt bikes riding around the area to call law enforcement.

Scranton Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Stephen Wiliams at 570-836-525 or the Scranton police at 570-348-414.