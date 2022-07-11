EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Authorities arrested a man after they say he led police on a chase and struck multiple cars along the way with a juvenile in the passenger seat.

According to the Stroud Area Regional Police Department, on Saturday around 6:00 p.m., officers saw a grey sedan passing vehicles and traveling into oncoming traffic on Brown Street in East Stroudsburg.

Officers say they were able to pull over the vehicle and saw the driver, later identified as Xavier Moses, 18, conceal something in the backseat.

According to court documents, the officer was only able to exit his patrol car before Moses took off at a high-speed rate striking a parked car.

Police state Moses led the officers on a chase down multiple roadways, passing through cars until the chase ended when he struck a van in oncoming traffic.

Law enforcement took Moses into custody and say he was driving with a juvenile in the car who told police she tried to get Moses to stop multiple times.

Moses has been charged with aggravated assault, fleeing police, reckless endangering a person, and an accident involving damage to property.