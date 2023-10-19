KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County detectives conducted a drug trafficking investigation that resulted in a woman’s arrest and multiple packages of marijuana seized.

According to the Kingston Police Department, on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., officers stopped a car driven by Brianna Dixon, 26, of Shickshinny, after she was seen “loitering” in a parking lot of an Edwardsville apartment complex.

Police noted that they set up surveillance of the apartment complex to stop criminal and drug activity within the area. Officers also said they were aware that Dixon had past encounters with law enforcement and has a suspended license.

Once Dixon exited the car, she tried to walk away ignoring the officer’s commands to remain by the vehicle, as stated in court documents. Police said eventually, Dixon complied and she was found to be in possession of a handgun.

A search of the car found packaged bags of marijuana, a backpack Dixon was carrying had more packaged marijuana bags and less than $500, according to the affidavit.

Dixon has been charged with the following:

Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

Firearms not to be carried without a license

Possession of a controlled substance

Driving with a suspended license

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Excessive window tint

She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.