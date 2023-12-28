HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say he crashed his car into multiple vehicles while driving under the influence on Christmas morning.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, on December 25 around 4:00 a.m., officers were called to the area of 4th Street and Sherman Court for a vehicle that struck a parked car and was attempting to flee the scene.

Once on the scene, officers said they removed the driver, later identified as Anderson Abreu-Camilo, who showed multiple signs of intoxication.

Through further investigation, police say they learned Abreu-Camilo struck a parked car and an unattended mini-van causing a chain collision involving multiple vehicles. Abreu-Camilo continued driving, hitting three additional parked cars, police added.

Officers noted three out of the seven cars impacted had to be towed due to disabling damage.

Abreu-Camilo has been charged with driving under the influence along with multiple traffic infractions.