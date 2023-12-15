GIRARDVILLE BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a reported motorized wheelchair theft in Schuylkill County.

According to PSP, the victim parked his red and black Buzz Around LT motorized wheelchair, in front of his home on the night of Monday, September 11, on North John Street in Girardville, Schuylkill County, and he discovered it missing the next morning.

State police say the victim wasn’t going to report it missing, but was notified by his insurance company that the incident needed to be via their protocol.

The motorized wheelchair is valued at $1200.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Frackville at (570) 874-5300.