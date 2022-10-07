POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a motorcycle chase on Interstate 80 ended with the operator’s arrest on Thursday.

Officials say they witnessed a Kawasaki motorcycle traveling on State Route 611 at a high rate of speed and passing multiple vehicles in the center turning lane Thursday evening.

A police officer from the Pocono Township Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the motorcyclist, later identified as 22-year-old Jehdiah D. Graham from Atlanta, Georgia, took off and onto Interstate 80.

While chasing after Graham, first responders claim he proceeded to drive between vehicles at a high rate of speed.

Eventually, police say Graham voluntarily pulled over.

Investigators said they found that Graham’s operating privileges were suspended out of Pennsylvania and his registration was altered to avoid identification.

Graham is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, reckless driving, careless driving, and several other traffic violations according to court documents.

Graham has been released from the Monroe County Prison on a $5,000 monetary bail.