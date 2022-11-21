FISHING CREEK TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man on a motorcycle after he lead troopers on a chase and was allegedly found wanted in two counties.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 3 around 2:00 p.m. troopers tried to pull over a motorcyclist on Route 254 in Greenwood Township.

The driver, a 59-year-old man, ignored police lights and sirens and ended up stuck in a grass field as he tried to continue the chase, PSP said.

Once in custody, police say the suspect was found with drugs and an active warrant out for his arrest in Columbia and Lycoming counties.

The man was charged and remains in Columbia County Prison after he was unable to post bail.