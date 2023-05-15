HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton City Police say they know who was involved in a Mother’s Day shooting that injured four people. Investigators say two of the victims remain in critical condition.

It happened near a city playground, the latest violent crime to occur in Hazleton in recent months.

Police Chief Brian Schoonmaker tells the I-Team, the four people involved in the shooting are either in the hospital or in custody. People in the neighborhood say they are concerned about their safety.

Gunfire erupted at around 5:00 p.m. Sunday in the area of Manhattan Court and 11th Street on the City’s north side.

Witnesses say they heard more than a dozen gunshots.

The shooting took place near the Hazleton Elementary/Middle School, also known as the Castle and Altmiller Playground.

Police Chief Schoonmaker tells the I-Team they know who was involved in the shooting and that the public is not in any danger.

It’s the latest shooting in the city and people who live and work in Hazleton say they cannot believe what they are seeing unfold in recent months.

“We have to stand up and say enough is enough believe me. Enough is enough and the age of the people involved in these shootings are young people, people ages 21 to 25,” said Amilcar Arroyo, Publisher for El Mensajero.

Arroyo is the publisher of the Spanish Language magazine, El Mensajero International.

“My first reaction is I’m upset seeing Hazleton, it happen again. We can’t point fingers, I don’t think. We are all involved in this. We are all responsible,” Arroyo explained.

Arroyo kept asking the questions: “Where are these guns coming from? Are they bought legally or not?”

And he firmly believes the entire community must work together to stop the violence.

“That was close to the Castle Elementary School. It was Sunday, what happens during the day when they had classes? We need the entire community to support our police. The police are doing the best they can,” Arroyo continued.

Eyewitness News Lead I-Team Reporter Andy Mehalshick asked Chief Schoonmaker if the shooting was in any way connected to other shootings in the city as retaliation. He said no.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

Two remain in critical condition, and two other victims were also treated in the hospital with less severe injuries.