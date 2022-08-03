STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a woman has pled guilty in the case of her two-month-old daughter’s death.

According to the Monroe County Office of the District Attorney, on Monday Amanda Green, one of several people charged in connection with the death of a two-month-old infant who was killed in March 2021 entered a guilty plea to several charges in connection to the death.

Investigators state Green, the mother of the victim, was under the influence of drugs and left the infant alone in the care of Lamont Bacchus, the baby’s father, who was also on drugs including heroin.

According to the release, the baby died as the result of blunt force trauma to the head which fractured her skull.

Green pled guilty to endangering the welfare of children, involuntary manslaughter, and possession with intent to deliver heroin.

The maximum possible sentence for the charges Green faces are incarceration for 45 years and a $300,000.00 fine.

Sentencing for the charges on Bacchus will be later. Bacchus has been charged with an open count of homicide. Authorities say the death penalty is also being sought. Bacchus is presumed to be not guilty.