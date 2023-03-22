HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are charging a man with attempted homicide after he stabbed his mother.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday around 6:00 a.m. troopers were called to a home on Pensyl Creek Road in Hamilton Township for a stabbing.

Troopers said they found a 58-year-old woman stabbed in the chest by her 29-year-old son, Justin Grimley.

Grimley is being charged with homicide-criminal attempts, filed through the district court in Monroe County.