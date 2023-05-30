CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a woman crashed into an apartment building while driving under the influence with her baby inside the car.

According to the Carbondale Police Department, on May 28 officers were called to Prospect Street for a woman, later identified as Chelsey Hoekstra, 31, of Scranton, who was driving a maroon sedan, pulled over in the middle of the street and urinated.

A second call came in for a report of a maroon sedan into a home in the 200 block of Belmont Street, police said. Through further investigation, officers obtained security footage that showed Hoekstra almost hitting a telephone pole, losing control, and hitting a concrete pillar and wall of an apartment.

Investigators stated Hoekstra was unable to complete the field sobriety test after 13 seconds. Inside the car was Hoekstra’s one year old who was transported to Geinsger CMC hospital for treatment.

Hoekstra has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, DUI, reckless endangerment of another person, reckless driving, and driving without a license.