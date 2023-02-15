PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Almost five years after law enforcement found the skeletal remains of Shain Donofrio, police are saying he died due to long-term neglect at the hands of his mother, Linasheri Donofrio.

On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, almost five years later, Pennsylvania State Police Captain Patrick Dougherty, Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, and Plains Township Police Chief Dale Binker announced the arrest of 55-year-old Linasheri Donofrio for the death of her son Shain Donofrio.

According to a criminal complaint, on Saturday, February 24, 2018, just after 5:00 a.m., the Plains Township Fire Department responded to the East Mountain Ridge Mobile Home Park, 740 Jumper Road, for a reported shed fire.

As a firefighter was raking embers, a burned blanket containing bones and a partial skull was found, and Plains Township police immediately responded and began processing the scene, officials say.

The PSP Fire Marshal says the shed fire was examined and the cause of the blaze was determined to be arson.

As the criminal complaint reads, a limited autopsy was performed on the remains due to the lack of tissue and organs. The autopsy report from Dr. Samuel Land said the death was highly suspicious and needed to be investigated further, as it was likely Shain was already dead and his body was decomposing at the time of the fire, officials say.

According to law enforcement, Shain was born with cerebral palsy and a bone density test conducted on the remains revealed low density for someone of Shain’s age, 24, consistent with starvation and malnutrition.

As the complaint states, a forensic anthropology unit recovered the remains and confirmed they were of a human male, with a small body frame, between the ages of 18 and 30, and they were partially clothed, with a toddler-aged diaper found on the torso.

Police say after conducting a search warrant of Linasheri’s mobile home lot, a motorized wheelchair was found along with the same type, style, and pattern of diapers that were found on the remains.

Officers said they interviewed Linasheri in February of 2018 regarding Shain’s whereabouts which she claimed he was living with his grandmother, Rose Mikulak, however, she would not provide addresses or phone numbers for either claiming they were under the “Witness Protection Program.”

Police then took a swab of Linasheir’s DNA which proved she was the mother of the person’s remains that were found. Search warrants secured from Geisinger Hospital also showed Linasheri provided false information to doctors regarding Shain and showed a pattern of failure to keep required appointments and treatments, officials say.

Investigators note Linasheri was not regularly filling necessary prescriptions for Shain as required.

According to Dr. Debra Eserino-Jensen, the Chief of Child Protection Medicine at Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hosptial, all the evidence said Shain would have suffered greatly from lack of nutrition saying at some point near the end of his life, Shain would like have been too weak to move or cry out.

Dr. Eserino-Jensen concluded Shain died from severe malnutrition and “egregious neglect.” Dr. Jensen said that it would have been clear to any reasonable caregiver that Shain was deteriorating, starving, and unable to physically move or communicate.

Police say Linasheri has made inferences in the past concerning her son and has even reported him missing, however, when confronted with DNA evidence indicating the remains were the burned body of her son Shain, she denies the body is that of her son and has never made any attempts to claim the body of Shain Donofrio for a proper burial.

As stated in the affidavit, the evidence, in this case, shows a pattern of neglect and lack of care that eventually led to Shain Donofrio’s death.

Detectives believe that Shain’s body was stored, dead, from at least September 5, 2017, until the morning of February 23, 2018, at which point she removed Shain’s body from the home, placed him in the shed, and set the shed on fire, as a way to dispose of the body due to an eviction notice place on her door on February 22, 2018.

The PSP Fire Marshall says the examination of the fire showed no signs of possible accidental ignition sources and traces of fire accelerants were found in the area Shain’s remains were found.

Linasheri Donofrio was arraigned in front of MDJ Spagnuolo Jr. and denied bail. She faces charges of neglect of care for a dependent person and reckless burning or exploding in places uninhabited or unoccupied; structure in danger.

Donofrio is being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 1 at 9:30 a.m.