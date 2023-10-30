TOBYHANNA TWP., MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report a mother is being charged for the alleged physical abuse against two children, ages five and eight.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 10 investigators were called to Penn Kidder Elementary in Tobyhanna Township for a report of child abuse.

Through an investigation troopers determined the woman abused two children, ages five and eight, causing significant visible injury.

PSP arrested the woman and she faces the charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, strangulation, and harassment.