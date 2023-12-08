SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a mother after her Scranton home was found with children living in “uninhabitable” conditions.

According to the Scranton Police Department, an investigation began after a six-year-old child told a caseworker with Lackawanna County Office of Youth and Family Services that his mother, Brandi Sergi, 39, hit him and his younger siblings with a bat.

The victim stated his mother hits the children with a bat because “they are bad,” as stated in the release. As the investigation continued police said one of Sergi’s children, age 5, was examined and found to be covered in bruises.

Police say Sergi was arrested at her home in the 700 block of Moltke Avenue in Scranton and inspectors decided to condemn the house due to the state of “uninhabitable” conditions. According to court documents, the rooms in Sergi’s house smelled of pet urine that “burned noses,” and dog feces was scattered across the floors.

Sergi faces the charges of endangering the welfare of children and simple assault.