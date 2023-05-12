POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pottsville mother is being charged after police say her child was hospitalized for allegedly ingesting methamphetamines.

According to the Pottsville Bureau of Police on Monday, March 27, officers received a tip from ChildLine in reference to a one-year-old child that was hospitalized for a “life-threatening event,” after the child tested positive for methamphetamines.

The police criminal complaint reads Schuylkill County Children and Youth Services (SCCY) got involved and talked with the victim’s mother, 32-year-old, Jillian Nicole Ostrousky, who admitted to using meth just minutes before her child became ill and “accidentally” allowed herself to come into contact with her son who was exposed to the narcotic.

Police say on Thursday, March 30, they also spoke with Ostrousky at her home, where she became “extremely upset” and stated she had ingested methamphetamines on Sunday, March 26, around 2:30 p.m. Ostrousky told officers she then started to play with her son and shortly after he started acting odd.

As the complaint reads, Ostrousky took the child to St. Luke’s Hospital and was then transferred to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. The hospital confirmed through a lab report that the child did test positive for methamphetamine, police say.

On Monday, May 8, Ostrousky was arraigned in front of MDJ Reiley who set her bail at $50,000 unsecured.

Ostrousky faces one felony count of endangering the welfare of children and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, May 15 at 10:15 a.m.