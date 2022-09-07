WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a mother who allegedly collected tens of thousands of dollars to provide care for her disabled daughter and neglected to do so, leading to severe malnourishment and other injuries.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, Jeanette Blauer, 58, of Hortense Street in the city, is accused of neglecting her daughter, who suffers from cerebral palsy and spastic quadriplegia.

Police began their investigation on May 20 after being contacted by a worker from adult protective services.

Under Blauer’s care, the victim was scheduled to attend Keystone Adult Day Care twice a week, but had been reported absent from the facility as many as 23 times since August of 2021, according to court papers.

As stated in the affidavit, once the victim returned to the daycare, many of the employees were alarmed by her condition noting she had weighed only 73 pounds. She also had several sores on her body, soiled diapers, and was suffering from a bad urinary tract infection.

The employees also informed police that the victim’s hair was severely knotted and matted and that it took staff members about two weeks to untangle.

The victim’s clothes had a strong odor and needed to be thrown away, and her wheelchair had an odor of cigarette smoke and animal urine and had to be hosed down at a car wash, employees told police.

Medical personnel told investigators that the sores on her body and a large bald spot on the back of her head were attributed to not being repositioned regularly.

“You don’t get emaciated down to 73 pounds in a few days. That is severe malnourishment. It has been a long time since I saw a patient this neglected,” Dr. Nicholas Dodge, Allied Services’ medical director, was quoted saying in court documents.

Police say since May of 2021, Blauer was paid a salary to provide care for her daughter which totaled $34,538.00.

While visiting the victim in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, police say Blauer’s sister told them she heard Blauer saying she needed her daughter “because that’s how she made money.”

The victim was removed from Blauer’s care and is in the custody of the Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Police say as of August 3, the victim has since put on 10 pounds and her wounds have almost completely healed.

Blauer has been charged with felony counts of endangering the welfare of a dependent person and theft along with a misdemeanor count of neglect of care.