WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a mother is being charged after she lied while testifying in her son’s shooting case.

According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, on January 26, Lakeisha White, 46, testified under oath at the Lycoming County Courthouse in her son, Keyon White’s, placement hearing, for a September 2022 shooting he was allegedly involved in.

White testified that her son was not in Williamsport at the time of the shooting and was enrolled at school in Pennsauken, New Jersey, police stated.

During the testimony, White was asked if her son ever came back to Williamsport without her knowing to which White replied saying “No, not that I know of.” White went on to say if Keyon was in Williamsport he was “always home,” as stated in the release.

Through further investigation, detectives say they were able to confirm that Keyon was not in New Jersey on the day of the shooting and was in fact in Williamsport. Investigators also stated they found White had withdrawn Keyon from Pennsauken High School.

White was arraigned on a single count of perjury and released on a $50,000 unsecured bail.