Mother accused of lying to police about smothering son with pillow in hotel room

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a mother has been charged with child endangerment after lying to them about accusations that she tried to smother her son with a pillow in a hotel because he was preventing her from having sex.

According to court documents, police have charged Sharon Wallace, 39, of Nanticoke with child endangerment and assault after her son reported the alleged abuse to Luzerne County Children and Youth Services (CYS).

Police say they were contacted by Luzerne County CYS on July 19, 2021 after the victim in Wallace’s care accused her of smothering him with a pillow for as much as three minutes when he intervened with her having sex with a man at the Wilkes-Barre Inn and Suites on Kidder Street in November 2020. The victim also alleged that Wallace put her hand over his nose and mouth, preventing him from breathing or screaming.

The victim also stated a man in the room with them told Wallace to stop.

The man was interviewed in August at Wilkes-Barre Police Headquarters. According to police, he told them he had stayed at the hotel with Wallace and the victim due to them being homeless at the time.

The man also told police she had contacted CYS for help and had planned on placing her son in foster care. He recounted the events of the night and said CYS came and took custody of the child the next morning.

Police then interviewed Wallace in September 2021. She denied the child’s allegations, describing the incident as a “pillow fight that went too far”, and that she placed the pillow over his chest to control him. She also told police she was in the process of renovating a room for the boy at a home on Slope Street in Nanticoke so he has a place to stay when she regains custody of him.

Later that month, police say they received a copy of a text message via a CYS employee that was sent to the victim’s foster parents from the man that witnessed the reported abuse.

According to an affidavit, the message said he was worried about the victim being in the care of Wallace. He accused her of putting a pillow over the child’s head and was smothering him after he interrupted the two from having sex. Also stating, she is a “very violent person and likes people to think she’s Mary Poppins” and “I will never let her get him back.”

Wallace has been charged with endangering the welfare of children, simple assault.