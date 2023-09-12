RENOVO, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a woman is “most wanted” after she allegedly threatened someone with a knife during the middle of the night.

According to the Renovo Police Department, officers were called to the 100 block of 9th Street on August 10 around 3:15 a.m.

Investigators say 21-year-old Alyiah J. Torres-Gomez confronted a resident in the middle of the night with a knife and threatened to cut the victim while cursing at them.

There is currently an active warrant issued for Torres-Gomez’s arrest.

She has been charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, and disorderly conduct.