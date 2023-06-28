ROSS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say an arrest was made after a stand-off occurred where a man charged with assault refused to leave a home.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday around 12:50 p.m., troopers were called to a house in Ross Township for a reported altercation within the home.

Police say the individuals involved in the incident were inside the house but refused to come out once troopers arrived. Pennsylvania State Police SERT responded to the scene and after negotiation, both individuals exited the home.

Troopers then placed Jason Cascioli, 51, of Syalorsburg under arrest.

Cascioli has been charged with simple assault and harassment and remains in the Monroe County Correctional Facility.