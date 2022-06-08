MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an claim from two women who say a man sexually assaulted them during a professional massage.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on May 21, a group of women rented the Serenity Spa and Massage in Mount Pocono for a bachelorette party.

Investigators stated the two women reported to police that the massage they received from the accused, Frank Marchello, 54, of Mount Pocono, had unwanted sexual contact.

PSP has charged Marchello with indecent assault.

Police believe there may be additional victims and are asking if anyone has information to contact PSP Stroudsburg Criminal Investigation Unit at 570-619-6480.